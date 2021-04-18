DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 492 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of DnB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $97,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,280.05.

GOOG stock opened at $2,297.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,109.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,857.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,209.71 and a 1-year high of $2,306.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.