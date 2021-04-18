DnB Asset Management AS Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,202 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $37,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,826,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.32.

Shares of GS stock opened at $342.31 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

