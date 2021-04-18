DNotes Market Capitalization Reaches $17,442.75 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 66.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, DNotes has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One DNotes coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DNotes has a total market cap of $17,442.75 and $45,194.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DNotes

DNotes is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars.

