Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $753.74.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $812.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $488.00 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $737.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $752.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.