Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.92 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS opened at $260.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.86 and a twelve month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.