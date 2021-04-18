Dogecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.54 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $42.54 billion and $22.56 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 350.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.50 or 0.00491324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005504 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000796 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,237,971,710 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

