Donut Price Hits $0.0181 on Major Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $249,624.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded up 27.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00281046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004385 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00028411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.81 or 0.00727425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,024.40 or 1.00241572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.98 or 0.00868362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

