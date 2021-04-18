Dora Factory Market Cap Hits $41.89 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for $27.61 or 0.00050407 BTC on popular exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $41.89 million and approximately $20.14 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00062909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.84 or 0.00668024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00084642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00037118 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

