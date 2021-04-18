DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.