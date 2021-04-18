DubaiCoin Price Tops $0.20 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $860,208.62 and $1,264.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00023900 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010051 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.