Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Duke Energy by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Duke Energy by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 348,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $100.67 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

