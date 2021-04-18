Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.11% of Duke Realty worth $17,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. Raymond James began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.