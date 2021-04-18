Dynamic (DYN) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.12 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $26.12 million and approximately $63,596.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00003077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,229.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,116.38 or 0.03832010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.65 or 0.00477380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $901.08 or 0.01631531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.63 or 0.00562446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.19 or 0.00563456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00063887 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.74 or 0.00408731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,370,545 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

