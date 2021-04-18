Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Up 34.9% in March

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $97,739.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 69,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $23.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $159.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.