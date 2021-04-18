Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 1.4% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Eaton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $141.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,021. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $143.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.