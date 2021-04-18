eBoost Market Cap Hits $8.42 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0842 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and $1,973.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.81 or 0.00488635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002398 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.