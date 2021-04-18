EchoLink Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $287,125.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $287,125.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00068422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $380.04 or 0.00673827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00088837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00038687 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.