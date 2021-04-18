Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $50,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $92,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $189.25 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.23 and its 200-day moving average is $172.89. The stock has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

