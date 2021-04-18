Elitium Hits Market Cap of $153.91 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for $5.12 or 0.00009111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elitium has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $153.91 million and approximately $244,738.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $380.38 or 0.00677494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00089196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00039276 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.