Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $20,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after acquiring an additional 308,272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 250,663 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 565,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,162 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 846,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,134,000 after purchasing an additional 170,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.44. 220,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,349. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.70. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $113.22.

