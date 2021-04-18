Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $13.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,117,000 after buying an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,575,000 after buying an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.15. 4,305,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $216.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

