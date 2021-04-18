Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Lowered by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

NYSE EMR opened at $92.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $93.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

