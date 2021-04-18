Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Lessened by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 2.7% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after buying an additional 635,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,273,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after buying an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after buying an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after buying an additional 461,482 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

