Endor Protocol (EDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $83.75 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $83.75 million and $1.58 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.64 or 0.00559626 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006583 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00239564 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,235.05 or 0.03962757 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

