Energi Price Tops $3.38 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $134.55 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $3.38 or 0.00005946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00051475 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.00333758 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00026965 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,799,648 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

