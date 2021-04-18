Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,370,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 24,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,742,000 after buying an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,542,000 after buying an additional 88,672 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.