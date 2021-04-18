EOS (EOS) Price Hits $7.32 on Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. EOS has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and approximately $7.21 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.32 or 0.00012839 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000747 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,822,028 coins and its circulating supply is 952,654,950 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

