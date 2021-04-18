Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE EQNR opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 17.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

