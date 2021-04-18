ESBC (ESBC) Hits Market Cap of $791,153.96

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $791,153.96 and $72,124.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,317,245 coins and its circulating supply is 27,037,911 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

