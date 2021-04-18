Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Update

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 293,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Escalade during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Escalade by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Escalade by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Escalade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Escalade by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESCA opened at $22.39 on Friday. Escalade has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $310.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. Escalade had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESCA shares. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

