ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 3.2% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,066,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,762,000.

USMV stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97.

