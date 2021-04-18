Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Cap of $4.38 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $37.64 or 0.00066055 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.38 billion and $6.55 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 86.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,253.18 or 0.03954643 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

