Ethereum Yield Market Cap Reaches $463,024.57 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $463,024.57 and $882.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for about $4.63 or 0.00008247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $380.38 or 0.00677494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00089196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00039276 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

