Ethverse Price Down 82.1% Over Last 7 Days (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded 82.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $117,970.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00072257 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000066 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,406 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

