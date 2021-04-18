Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EVVTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets cut Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVVTY traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,060. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

