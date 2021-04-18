Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EVVTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets cut Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVVTY traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,060. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

