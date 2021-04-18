Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 899,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPC opened at $9.97 on Friday. Experience Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

