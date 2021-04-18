Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.0% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $41,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.18. 13,055,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,390,736. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.88. The firm has a market cap of $871.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.34 and a 1-year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total transaction of $11,963,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock valued at $407,570,508 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

