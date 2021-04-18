Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $20,699,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock valued at $407,570,508. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $306.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $871.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

