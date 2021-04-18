Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 46,012 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $306.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.34 and a twelve month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

