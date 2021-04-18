Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.1% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 7,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 25.7% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.2% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 29.6% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,055,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,390,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.34 and a 12-month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

