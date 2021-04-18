FairCoin (FAIR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20,807.00

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. FairCoin has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $20,807.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FairCoin has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005723 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00138631 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

