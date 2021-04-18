Falconswap (FSW) Price Hits $0.52

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. Falconswap has a total market cap of $19.60 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Falconswap has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00068747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.12 or 0.00680335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00088292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00038530 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

FSW is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.