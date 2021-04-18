Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3,407.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,871 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.54. 3,821,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,575. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

