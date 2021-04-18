Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,580,368.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $4,016,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 125,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,349,016.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,931,150. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,471,000 after purchasing an additional 301,687 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $121.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average of $78.80.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

