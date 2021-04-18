FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $110.04 million and $7.53 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $37.29 or 0.00066119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.37 or 0.00676177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00088904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00038913 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,950,632 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

