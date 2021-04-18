Fetch.ai 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41.80 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000987 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $419.49 million and approximately $41.80 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00072344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00090441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.41 or 0.00681713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00041802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.33 or 0.06462983 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

