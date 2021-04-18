Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIS opened at $152.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.09 and its 200-day moving average is $140.41. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of -847.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.