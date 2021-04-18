Firo (FIRO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $17.49 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Firo has a market capitalization of $166.73 million and approximately $17.49 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $14.17 or 0.00024864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Firo has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,975.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,253.18 or 0.03954643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.03 or 0.01785028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.27 or 0.00486648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.23 or 0.00583111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.56 or 0.00606498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00066055 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.22 or 0.00460225 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,769,488 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

