Firo (FIRO) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $140.54 million and $21.89 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00022048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,168.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,078.33 or 0.03836811 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.04 or 0.00468988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $868.37 or 0.01603105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.68 or 0.00558785 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.98 or 0.00553795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00060994 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.18 or 0.00399094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003974 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,767,401 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

