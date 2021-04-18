First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.08 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in V.F. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Shares of VFC opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -651.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.